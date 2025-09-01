Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) & Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Free Report) and Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.3% of Xilio Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Xilio Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Pharming Group has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xilio Therapeutics has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharming Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Xilio Therapeutics 0 0 2 1 3.33

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pharming Group and Xilio Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Xilio Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 328.51%. Given Xilio Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xilio Therapeutics is more favorable than Pharming Group.

Profitability

This table compares Pharming Group and Xilio Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharming Group -2.19% -3.31% -1.78% Xilio Therapeutics -374.79% -399.15% -58.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pharming Group and Xilio Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharming Group $297.20 million 2.94 -$11.84 million N/A N/A Xilio Therapeutics $6.34 million 5.72 -$58.24 million ($0.76) -0.92

Pharming Group has higher revenue and earnings than Xilio Therapeutics.

Summary

Xilio Therapeutics beats Pharming Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome. It also develops OTL-105, an investigational ex-vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for the treatment of HAE. The company has a development collaboration and license agreement with Novartis; and a strategic collaboration agreement with Orchard Therapeutics plc for research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of OTL-105. Pharming Group N.V. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies. The company’s checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, an investigational Fc-enhanced, tumor-activated anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors. It also develops cytokine programs, which comprises XTX202, a tumor-activated beta-gamma biased IL-2, currently under Phase 2 clinal trials; and XTX301, an investigational tumor-activated, engineered IL-12 molecule, currently under Phase 1 studies. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

