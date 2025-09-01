Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $31.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a one year low of $23.74 and a one year high of $33.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $22.29 million during the quarter.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

