PEAK6 LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

PEAK6 LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACI. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 340.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 48,840.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $19.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.51. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.68 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.160 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.94.

About Albertsons Companies

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

