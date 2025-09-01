PEAK6 LLC Boosts Holdings in Ondas Holdings Inc. $ONDS

PEAK6 LLC grew its position in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Free Report) by 39.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,919 shares during the period. PEAK6 LLC’s holdings in Ondas were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ondas by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ondas in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Ondas stock opened at $5.86 on Monday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.40.

Ondas ( NASDAQ:ONDS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Ondas had a negative net margin of 300.11% and a negative return on equity of 130.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ONDS shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ondas in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ondas from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

