Peabody Energy Corporation $BTU Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming lessened its stake in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,521 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 8,038 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,406,307 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $19,055,000 after purchasing an additional 760,155 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,331,000. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,337,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,543,915 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $32,330,000 after purchasing an additional 360,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $17.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Peabody Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $29.94.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The coal producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 3.43%.The firm had revenue of $890.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Peabody Energy’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Corporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Peabody Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.90.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

