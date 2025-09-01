PDT Partners LLC Sells 2,608 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

PDT Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $148.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.54 and a 12 month high of $168.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.30.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $60.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.91 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 31.63%.

In related news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 41,575 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $6,187,191.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 26,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,881,969.70. This trade represents a 61.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ola M. Snow sold 28,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total transaction of $4,192,809.94. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,293.14. The trade was a 64.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,676 shares of company stock worth $40,489,525 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus set a $189.00 price objective on Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $183.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.93.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

