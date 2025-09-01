PDT Partners LLC Raises Stake in Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 82.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 22,750 shares during the period. Targa Resources comprises 0.7% of PDT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $10,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 2.2% during the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Targa Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TRGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up previously from $198.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $189.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.86.

NYSE TRGP opened at $167.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.90. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.11 and a 1 year high of $218.51. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.92. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 8.99%.The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

