PDT Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Corporation $AR

PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 217,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Antero Resources makes up about 0.6% of PDT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $8,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $31.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.64. Antero Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $44.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.62.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.33). Antero Resources had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AR. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $39.00 target price on Antero Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.65.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

