PDT Partners LLC Has $6.21 Million Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 3,146.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 218,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,250 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,590,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,003 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Moderna by 5,590.0% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 902,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,584,000 after purchasing an additional 886,567 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,883,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,801,000 after buying an additional 877,162 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,510,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,894,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,756,000 after buying an additional 669,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.88.

Moderna Stock Down 1.6%

Moderna stock opened at $24.09 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $79.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average is $28.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.93.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.99) by $0.86. Moderna had a negative net margin of 94.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Moderna has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

