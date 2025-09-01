PDT Partners LLC Has $5.14 Million Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. $PCRX

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,615 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.45% of Pacira BioSciences worth $5,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 31.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $26.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $27.64.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 18.08%.The business had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Pacira BioSciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Zacks Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

In other news, Director Marcelo Bigal sold 4,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $116,267.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,672.31. This represents a 30.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lauren Riker sold 5,578 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $146,199.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,172.44. The trade was a 8.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

