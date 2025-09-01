PDT Partners LLC Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated $GVA

PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 316.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 41,317 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Granite Construction by 214.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Granite Construction by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 40.5% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $223,074.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,699.60. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis E. Caldera sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $165,240.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,806.16. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,525 shares of company stock worth $608,314 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Price Performance

GVA stock opened at $108.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.60. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $112.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 3.89%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Granite Construction has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Granite Construction from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $76.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Granite Construction

Granite Construction Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.