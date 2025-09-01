PDT Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 568,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,460 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 80.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $11.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.15. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.15). Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,111.79% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 566,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $6,353,639.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,462,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,406,142.06. This trade represents a 27.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 577,007 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $6,612,500.22. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 37,284,108 shares in the company, valued at $427,275,877.68. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,756,781 shares of company stock worth $31,362,243. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

