PDT Partners LLC Buys Shares of 488,208 Amcor PLC $AMCR

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 488,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,736,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in Amcor by 2,064.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,335,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,074,000 after buying an additional 1,797,118 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 353,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 178,711 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,053,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,736,000 after buying an additional 860,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMCR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial set a $11.00 target price on shares of Amcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Amcor Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $8.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. Amcor PLC has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 3.40%.Amcor’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other Amcor news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.