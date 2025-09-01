Parsons Corporation $PSN Stock Position Raised by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 174.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,012 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Parsons by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Parsons by 1,803.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Parsons by 63.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsons Stock Up 0.4%

PSN stock opened at $80.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.63. Parsons Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.56 and a 52 week high of $114.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Parsons had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Parsons Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Parsons from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Parsons from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Parsons in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Parsons from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parsons currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.70.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

