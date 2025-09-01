Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 844 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. $MMSI

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Merit Medical Systems worth $10,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 172.9% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 227,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,082,000 after buying an additional 144,350 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 35.8% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 20,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 226,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,976,000 after buying an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total value of $38,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,045,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,972,493.08. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynne N. Ward sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $265,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,365.04. This trade represents a 18.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,014 shares of company stock worth $1,933,680. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

MMSI opened at $90.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.64. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.04 and a 12-month high of $111.45.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $382.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.47 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.31%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMSI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $112.00 target price on Merit Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

