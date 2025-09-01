Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 542 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. $HSTM

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 101.3% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 763,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,576,000 after buying an additional 384,384 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 2.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 424,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in HealthStream by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after buying an additional 79,687 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in HealthStream by 90.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 145,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 68,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in HealthStream by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HealthStream news, EVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $55,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,137 shares in the company, valued at $479,321.89. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthStream presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

HealthStream stock opened at $28.08 on Monday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $832.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.47.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.39 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 5.70%. HealthStream has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

HealthStream declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

