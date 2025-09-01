Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,678 Shares of Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,272,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,061,000 after purchasing an additional 202,755 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 46.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,038,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,755,000 after buying an additional 964,085 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 108.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,363,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,219 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,905,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,347,000 after acquiring an additional 47,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,240,000 after acquiring an additional 60,710 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Corporation of America Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock opened at $218.04 on Monday. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12-month low of $172.71 and a 12-month high of $250.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Packaging Corporation of America’s payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $239.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.40.

Packaging Corporation of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

