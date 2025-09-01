Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Huntsman Corporation $HUN

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 346,923 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Huntsman worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,074,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,370,000 after purchasing an additional 239,193 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 898.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 167,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 150,461 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 132,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 14,812 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 39,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 26,551 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.06.

Huntsman Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $11.17 on Monday. Huntsman Corporation has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 5.75%.The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Huntsman Corporation will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.28%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Articles

