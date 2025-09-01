Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 199.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,376 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 43,447.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,730,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,239,000 after buying an additional 3,721,693 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2,723.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,414,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,430,000 after buying an additional 1,364,183 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $391,788,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,940,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,416,000 after buying an additional 312,878 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $108,958,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar stock opened at $419.56 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $441.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $196.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $412.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.23.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 30.72%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,970. This trade represents a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. This represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Barclays raised their price target on Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $493.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.53.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

