Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New $8.10 Million Investment in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 134,863 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Taylor Morrison Home as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.88.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

TMHC stock opened at $67.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.58. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.69.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 10.72%.The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 383,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,955,957.60. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 5,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $355,587.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,742 shares in the company, valued at $821,587.74. This represents a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,836 shares of company stock worth $2,746,743 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

