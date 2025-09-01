Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $11.11 Million Stake in Intapp, Inc. $INTA

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 94.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,285 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Intapp worth $11,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the 1st quarter worth $936,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Intapp by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 138,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the 1st quarter worth $857,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the 1st quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intapp during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTA opened at $45.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.63, a PEG ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.95. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $77.74.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $135.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.07 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Intapp has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.130 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Intapp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 12th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INTA shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intapp from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Intapp to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

In related news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $120,796.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 48,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,442.20. The trade was a 5.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Murgel sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total transaction of $108,847.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 221,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,276,172.40. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,649 shares of company stock valued at $4,224,079 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

