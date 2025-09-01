Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $10.84 Million Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 4,717.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,481 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $551,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $4,316,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 63.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,888,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $127.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.62. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52-week low of $95.49 and a 52-week high of $148.06. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98, a PEG ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.61) by ($2.64). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-5.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $107,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 436,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,031,403.99. The trade was a 0.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

