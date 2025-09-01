Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $10.19 Million Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 82.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 660,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,064,123 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $10,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.27.

NYSE HPE opened at $22.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $24.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%.Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.780-1.900 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,450.58. This trade represents a 41.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,264,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 378,590 shares of company stock worth $8,106,833. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

