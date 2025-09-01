Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. cut its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 319.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,451,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,009,000 after buying an additional 3,389,549 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,151,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,565,000 after acquiring an additional 937,126 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,971,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,917,000 after acquiring an additional 823,390 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 381.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 947,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,160,000 after purchasing an additional 750,858 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 21.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,811,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,510,000 after purchasing an additional 665,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $33.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.64. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $811.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

