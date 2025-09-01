Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Novartis AG $NVS

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Price Performance

NVS opened at $126.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $96.06 and a 12 month high of $128.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.45. The stock has a market cap of $267.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

