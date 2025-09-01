Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $1.76 Million Investment in General Motors Company $GM

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 914.4% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 87,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $5,106,081.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 14,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $865,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,413. This trade represents a 54.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,070,311 shares of company stock worth $62,095,433. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on General Motors from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 target price on General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $58.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.61. General Motors Company has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.54%.The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

