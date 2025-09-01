Paloma Partners Management Co Has $9.44 Million Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 200.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Lattice Semiconductor makes up 1.2% of Paloma Partners Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.13% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $9,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 326.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 5,965 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $396,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 79,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,420. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya Stevens sold 3,439 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $223,259.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 87,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,417.92. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $60.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $66.38 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $70.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.62.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.300 EPS. Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

