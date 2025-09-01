OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on September 18th

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 143.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th.

Shares of OTC Markets Group stock opened at $50.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.22. OTC Markets Group has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $605.57 million, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.50.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The firm had revenue of $29.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that OTC Markets Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

