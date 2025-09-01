Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) versus TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Financial Survey

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) and Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TWFG and Oscar Health”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get TWFG alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TWFG $207.28 million 7.15 $2.74 million $0.41 64.49 Oscar Health $9.18 billion 0.47 $25.43 million ($0.81) -20.56

Profitability

Oscar Health has higher revenue and earnings than TWFG. Oscar Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TWFG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares TWFG and Oscar Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TWFG 2.74% 7.82% 6.58% Oscar Health -1.50% -13.78% -2.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.7% of Oscar Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.5% of TWFG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of Oscar Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TWFG and Oscar Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TWFG 0 4 4 0 2.50 Oscar Health 5 4 0 0 1.44

TWFG currently has a consensus price target of $34.57, indicating a potential upside of 30.75%. Oscar Health has a consensus price target of $12.07, indicating a potential downside of 27.52%. Given TWFG’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TWFG is more favorable than Oscar Health.

Risk & Volatility

TWFG has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oscar Health has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TWFG beats Oscar Health on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TWFG

(Get Free Report)

TWFG, Inc. operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas. TWFG, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bunch Family Holdings, LLC.

About Oscar Health

(Get Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc. operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc. and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc. in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for TWFG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWFG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.