Origin Energy Limited (OGFGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 4th

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.156 per share on Monday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 376.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th.

Origin Energy Stock Performance

Origin Energy stock opened at $8.18 on Monday. Origin Energy has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02.

Origin Energy Company Profile

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, and Integrated Gas segments.

