Origin Energy Limited (OGFGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 4th

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.156 per share on Monday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 376.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th.
Origin Energy Stock Performance
Origin Energy stock opened at $8.18 on Monday. Origin Energy has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02.
Origin Energy Company Profile
