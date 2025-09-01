Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Bought by One Wealth Capital Management LLC

One Wealth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 0.8% of One Wealth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. One Wealth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,647 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,606,000 after acquiring an additional 48,635 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 113,899 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,980,000 after acquiring an additional 76,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas increased its position in shares of Oracle by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 72,560 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,068,000 after acquiring an additional 31,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $225.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.01. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $260.87. The company has a market cap of $634.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.07, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%.The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Oracle from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Oracle from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Oracle from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total value of $4,041,142.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 99,212 shares in the company, valued at $25,247,469.76. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,183 shares of company stock valued at $86,521,198 over the last 90 days. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

