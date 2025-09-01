One Wealth Capital Management LLC Makes New $518,000 Investment in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 78.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $42,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $88.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.96 and a 200 day moving average of $92.42. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 105.17%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.