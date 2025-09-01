One Wealth Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

One Wealth Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of One Wealth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. One Wealth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 231.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $540,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $104.46 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $108.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.03 and its 200-day moving average is $104.48.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

