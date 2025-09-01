One Wealth Capital Management LLC Has $354,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

One Wealth Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. One Wealth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,895,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,532,000 after acquiring an additional 317,207 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. BNP Paribas grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 109,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 16,220 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 80,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 423,933,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,741,996,000 after acquiring an additional 47,213,558 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.80.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

