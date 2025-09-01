Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC Shares Purchased by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 107.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,809 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 21.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 907,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,265,000 after acquiring an additional 158,281 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 192.2% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.43.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of OMC stock opened at $78.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $107.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 33.62%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

