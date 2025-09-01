OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes $1.65 Million Position in Golden Ocean Group Limited $GOGL

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 206,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Golden Ocean Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 330.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,294 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 405.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 63.7% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 8,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 373.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Golden Ocean Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOGL opened at $7.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Golden Ocean Group Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

