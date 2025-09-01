OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes $1.53 Million Position in Nextracker Inc. $NXT

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 36,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Nextracker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Nextracker by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nextracker by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Nextracker by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Nextracker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nextracker news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 6,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $392,555.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 195,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,011,229.60. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $567,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,352.14. This trade represents a 56.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,261 shares of company stock valued at $6,181,028. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXT. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Nextracker Stock Performance

Shares of NXT opened at $67.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.26. Nextracker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $70.14.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

