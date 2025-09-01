OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes $1.24 Million Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. $SAM

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boston Beer by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 23.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

In other news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.24, for a total transaction of $131,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,916.60. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of SAM opened at $221.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.34 and a 52-week high of $329.55.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $587.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.18 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Boston Beer’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.39 EPS. Boston Beer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-10.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $230.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $275.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $219.00 to $187.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Boston Beer

Boston Beer Profile

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.