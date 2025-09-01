OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 911 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,733,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,980,251,000 after buying an additional 239,483 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 36.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,251,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,958,000 after purchasing an additional 596,225 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $508,611,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 19.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,704,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,219,000 after purchasing an additional 283,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,674,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,369,000 after purchasing an additional 34,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.10, for a total transaction of $1,723,783.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 56,701 shares in the company, valued at $18,036,588.10. The trade was a 8.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.06, for a total value of $3,649,027.36. Following the transaction, the director owned 67,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,051,406.64. This represents a 14.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,620 shares of company stock worth $7,862,427 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRSK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 price target on Verisk Analytics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.60.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.7%

VRSK opened at $268.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $259.01 and a 12 month high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $772.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.91 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 460.89% and a net margin of 30.67%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 27.73%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

