OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 902 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp cut its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $685,355,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $365,684,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 20.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,992,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,754,000 after acquiring an additional 689,700 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,260,000. Finally, Linonia Partnership LP increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 52.7% during the first quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 1,836,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,402,000 after acquiring an additional 633,585 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $268.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $282.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.32. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.30 and a 52 week high of $296.72.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total value of $205,646.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,969.24. This represents a 8.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Priscilla Hung sold 171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total value of $48,632.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,930.40. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,378 shares of company stock worth $394,217. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.88.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

