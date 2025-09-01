OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases 11,332 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 5,233.3% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $309,900.00. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 75,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,592.25. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 95,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $5,725,624.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,032,000. This trade represents a 19.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 542,094 shares of company stock valued at $32,367,537 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Pure Storage from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Pure Storage from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.11.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSTG opened at $77.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.20. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $80.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.34.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.78 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

