OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Invests $1.39 Million in California Resources Corporation $CRC

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of California Resources by 10.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,576,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,274,000 after acquiring an additional 248,448 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its holdings in California Resources by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,084,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,298,000 after purchasing an additional 65,981 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in California Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,780,000 after purchasing an additional 44,938 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in California Resources by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 888,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,085,000 after purchasing an additional 91,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in California Resources by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 854,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,348,000 after purchasing an additional 48,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Price Performance

Shares of CRC stock opened at $49.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. California Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $30.97 and a 1-year high of $60.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.83.

California Resources Dividend Announcement

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.93 million. California Resources had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that California Resources Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. California Resources’s payout ratio is 21.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRC shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a report on Saturday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of California Resources from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of California Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

