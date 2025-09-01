OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.64.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $132.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.37 and a 200-day moving average of $123.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.93 and a twelve month high of $134.93.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 18.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $4,364,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,580,389. The trade was a 31.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

