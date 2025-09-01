OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Decreases Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. CICC Research began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.16.

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.33, for a total transaction of $94,309.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,950.68. This represents a 8.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $171,134.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,819.05. This represents a 34.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,145 shares of company stock worth $2,801,114 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.5%

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $343.80 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $360.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.77.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.50%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

