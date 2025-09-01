OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Decreases Stake in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,366 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays cut their target price on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 target price on General Mills and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on General Mills from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $49.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.02.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.78%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.51%.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.