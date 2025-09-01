OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Buys 616 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Lantheus by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Lantheus by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 12,517.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 128,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 127,424 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1,196.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,817,000 after acquiring an additional 310,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Farallon Partners L. L C/Ca sold 3,365,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $188,944,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,477,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,246,296.05. This represents a 49.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajiv A. Patel sold 3,365,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $188,944,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,477,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,246,296.05. This represents a 49.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,812,000 shares of company stock valued at $382,427,380. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial set a $63.00 price target on Lantheus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Lantheus from $112.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

Lantheus Price Performance

LNTH opened at $54.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.15. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $118.21.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $378.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.69 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 17.82%.Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

