OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF $DFSD

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFSD. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 61.2% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,694,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,795,000 after buying an additional 1,023,221 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,978,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,626,000 after buying an additional 955,079 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,339,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,571,000 after buying an additional 649,012 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 131.8% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 557,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,513,000 after buying an additional 317,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestment Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,643,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $48.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.69. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $46.66 and a 12-month high of $48.28.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

