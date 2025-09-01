OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 96,610 Shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF $EYLD

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 72.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,610 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,407,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,454,000 after purchasing an additional 299,097 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,067,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,892,000 after purchasing an additional 76,321 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 658,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,893,000 after purchasing an additional 74,925 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 531,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares during the period. Finally, ALM First Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC now owns 393,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 32,133 shares during the period.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $37.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.06. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $37.50. The firm has a market cap of $546.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

