OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 71,972 Shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF $KGRN

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its holdings in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN – Free Report) by 62.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,972 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $333,000.

Shares of KGRN stock opened at $28.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.31. KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74.

The KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology ETF (KGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China IMI Environment 10-40 index. The fund tracks an index of Chinese companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from products and services that benefit the environment. KGRN was launched on Oct 13, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

