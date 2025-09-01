OLD Mission Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF $ECH

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,150 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECH. Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Dauntless Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000.

Shares of BATS:ECH opened at $32.79 on Monday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 1 year low of $23.79 and a 1 year high of $33.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.71.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

